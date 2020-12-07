Boys & Girls Club modify annual Christmas party plans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls announced Monday changes to their annual Christmas party in an effort to keep the tradition alive despite an ongoing pandemic.

The 92nd Annual Christmas Party will now be the 2020 Drive-Thru Christmas Party.

The event is sponsored by the Patterson Family of Dealerships.

The Drive-Thru Christmas Party will be held between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, December 12 at the Central Boys & Girls Club, located at 1318 6th Street in Wichita Falls.

All vehicle traffic will use the Central Club’s drive that connects 5th and 6th Streets located east of the facility.

The party will be free and offered for the public to the first thousand children ages 12 and under.

Santa Claus will be on location and goody bags will be distributed by Corporate and Alumni Board Members.

For more information, call the Boys and Girls Clubs Office at (940) 322-2012.

Please find the full press release from the Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls below: