Boys & Girls Club of Vernon receives donations to renovate gyms

The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon is going to look a little different soon with renovations to both gyms.

With close to 400 kids a day using the facilities, Executive Director Sarah Hernandez said the gyms are wearing down.

The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon has two gyms: one built in the 1980s after the original building burned down, and the other gym built in 2002. Now both are set for renovation.

“We have a huge foundation crack that goes through and so this last season we’ve had to tape down tile and stop ball games to be able to tape down tile and so it’s been a desperate need,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said new floors and insulation are going to make the gyms, that see over 20,000 visitors a year, better for continuing the club’s mission.

“During our summer programming as well, we have educational opportunities where they’re learning healthy lifestyles and how to participate and how to have good sportsmanship,” Hernandez said.

More than $60,000 was donated by the Vernon Auto Group, United Supermarkets and the Priddy Foundation.

“The Boys and Girls Club just means a lot,” Vernon Auto Group GM Dan Gomillion said. “It’s great for the kids in the community, a lot of times the kids don’t have a place to go so it gives the kids something to do and they learn a lot about life.”

With no YMCA in Vernon, Athletic Director Sandy Smith said the Boys and Girls Club is a hub for local sports, after-school and summer programming.

She said this project is for the kids.

“I’m very excited, I’ve been with Boys and Girls Club for going on 22 years now and so I think it’s gonna be a big improvement for our kids, they’re gonna enjoy the wood floors,” Smith said.

With donations in hand—club directors said they are ready to start the project and hope to continue the club’s tradition of laying the foundation for kids in the Vernon community.

Insulation installment will start at the end of July when summer programs are over and September 30th is when the floor project begins.

Hernandez said they hope to have it all complete by November.