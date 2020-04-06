Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls transitions online

WICHITA FALLS( KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will temporarily close their doors Wednesday, April 8 due to COVID-19 concerns, but that’s not stopping them from putting out content to keep providing services to their kids.

“It’s time for us, as an organization to roll up our sleeves, get to work to support the young people we serve, families and communities in a different arena,” executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls Randy Cooper said.

They will still offer programs that families can access online during this time, a challenge the boys and girls club is ready for.

“We will be doing this about healthy lifestyles, education, developing their character, pretty much all the things we do here in the building,” director of programs Cara Herr-Sauceda said,

Herr-Sauceda said although they are all adapting on the fly, there will be no shortage of programs available.

“We will be rolling out between 10 and 15 videos a week where the kids can still see their staff members faces and still have those personal connections going during this time and hopefully bring a little bit of piece and comfort to the kids,” Herr-Sauceda said.

They are still looking at the best options they have, while establishing more for the future.



“This is a difficult time, for non-profits, for for-profits, for everyone across the country,” Cooper said. “But it is a time to step back and evaluate what’s going to work well.”

“It’s a positive spin on a negative situation, it’s just going to move us further into the future, we’ll use these different videos that we’re coming up with now as future training purposes for new staff down the road showing how to interact with kids, how to be excited and energetic because that’s what we’re here for, we’re here to inspire these kids,” Herr-Sauceda said.

Continuing to inspire kids, even when they can’t see them in person.

To find out more about the online programs click here or here.