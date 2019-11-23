Boys & Girls Club to host 63rd annual ‘Toy Bowl’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)–To help put new toys in the hands of little boys and girls this holiday season, The Boys & Girls Club is hosting its 63rd annual ‘Toy Bowl.’

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Veteran’s Stadium located at City View High School.

Attendees can bring a new toy to pay for their admission to all games or pay $5 for adults and $3 for students ages 17 and under.

All new toys that are collected will be donated to ‘Operation Santa Claus’.

The following teams will be playing:

Junior Varsity kickoff begins at 9 a.m. with the JV Packers playing against the JV Chargers. Gates will open at 7:45 a.m.

American League kickoff begins at 11:30 a.m. with the American Mustangs playing against the American Coyotes.

National League kickoff begins at 2:00 p.m. with the National League Chargers playing against the National League Cowboys.

For more information on this event contact the Boys & Girls Club at (940)761-4134 or (940)322-2012.