Boys and Girls Clubs of WF to reopen with limited capacity for pre-registered youth only

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls has announced that the central, southwest, and southeast locations will reopen on Monday, June 1, to pre-registered youth only, and with a limited capacity.

According to the club’s social site, registration begins on Wednesday, May 27 and onsite only.

The membership limit for the central location is 60, the southwest location is 50, and the southeast location is 40.

Adults that are coming to register their kiddos will be required to wear a mask and have their temperatures checked before entering the building.

Registration slots will be based on required youth prerequisites, and a waiting list will be available.

In order to register your child, the following criteria must be met:

Must be current members or under a recent renewal status.

Youth will be required to wear masks at all times while in the building.

Temperatures will be checked at the doors.

Parent(s) must currently have a job.

Youth who have any illness may not attend that day.

Youth must attend Monday through Friday.

Signed release forms will be required for all youth on site.

For more information, contact the central location at (940) 322-2012.