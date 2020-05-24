BPL Plasma launches program to help search for possible COVID-19 treatment

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, blood and plasma donations are low, and those with BPL Plasma launched a new program in hopes to help the search for a treatment.

Patients that recovered from COVID-19 have special antibodies that could be used in therapeutics to potentially treat the disease,

Officials with BPL Plasma created the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Collection Program because recovered COVID-19 patients have special antibodies that could be used in therapeutics to potentially treat the disease.

Officials have used similar methods have been used to treat diseases such as Hepatitis B, Tetanus, Anthrax, Smallpox and Rabies, so Center Quality Manager Nina Quach said this will hopefully help

“Prospective donors that are interested in the convalescent program should visit [our website] to register,” Quash stated. “Donors will need to provide documented evidence of a positive laboratory test result for COVID-19 as well as be free of symptoms for at least 14 days.”

The facility is fully regulated by the FDA, and Quash said officials have enhanced processes and protocols for increased safety for donors and employees.

