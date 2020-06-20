B&R Bar shuts down after employee tests COVID-19 positive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The popular Wichita Falls bar B&R will be closed for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday afternoon.

In a statement released on the B&R Bar Facebook page, an employee went home last week after they got sick and has not returned to work since then. They were tested for COVID-19 and got the positive result Friday night.

“In order to try and provide safe service we have decided to close until we can prove the rest of our staff isn’t sick. In this environment right now we feel it is our duty to do the right thing and close the doors until we can provide the safest and most responsible service possible,” the statement reads. “We will keep y’all posted when we will be back open ASAP.”

The bar is located in Century Plaza and was formally known as Mustang’s Bar and Toby’s.