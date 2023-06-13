Brandon Wight was booked into Wichita County jail on Manslaughter charges on June 13, 2023. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 39-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous arrests for assault, sexual assault, and deadly conduct is now in jail for manslaughter in connection to a wrong way crash on Spur 326 10 days ago that killed a 25-year-old Chaquon Jeffery.

Brandon Wright was booked into jail Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and is charged with manslaughter and also aggravated assault.

Police responded to a head-on collision on the northbound lanes of Spur 325 at Airport Drive just after midnight on June 3.

Police said a Honda driven by Wright was traveling the wrong way hit Jeffery’s car head-on.

Jeffery was pronounced dead on the scene and a female passenger suffered multiple broken bones and a concussion but survived.

Wright was pinned and removed and taken to the hospital in stable condition. ER staff told police Wright had a strong odor of alcohol. He has previous arrests for assaults, sexual assault deadly conduct, assault of a public official and public intoxication

Services for Chaquon will be at 11 in the morning on Wednesday, June 13, 2023, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. A balloon release ceremony was held last Thursday night at Hirschi High School.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.