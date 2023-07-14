WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — July is National Ice Cream Month, and this Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day.

To celebrate, Braum’s will be serving single-dip ice cream and small frozen yogurt cones for $1.30. The double-dip ice cream and large frozen yogurt cones will be on sale for $1.89.

These deals will only be available on National Ice Cream Day: Sunday, July 16.

Plus, all the three-pint ice cream and frozen yogurt cartons in Braum’s Fresh Market are on sale two for $7 starting today through the end of this Sunday.

Braum’s four new ice cream sundaes are also available. The limited-time sundaes include the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae, the M&M Cookie Sundae, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae and the Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae.

The sundaes feature cookies baked daily in Braum’s Bakery.