Breakfast with Mayor Santellana cancelled amid spike in COVID cases

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An event with the Mayor of Wichita Falls has been cancelled due to the current spike in new COVID-19 cases being confirmed daily in Wichita County.

Breakfast with Mayor Santellana, hosted by Southern Grit Advocacy, was scheduled for Tuesday, January 11 at 8:00 a.m.

Vicky Payne, Board Chair of Southern Grit Advocacy, said a refund check will be sent to anyone who had already paid to attend this event.

Payne said the event will be rescheduled, and an announcement regarding the rescheduled date is forthcoming.

