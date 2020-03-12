1  of  2
BREAKING: At least one in custody after alleged high-speed chase off Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers have at least one person in custody following an alleged high-speed chase off Old Iowa Park Road Wednesday night.

At least 14 united responded to the call of a recovery stolen vehicle at 14th and Broad Street about 9 p.m. that allegedly resulted in the high-speed chase.

Of those 14 units, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police Department and Texas State Troopers were all involved in the chase.

Wreckers are clearing the scene at Old Iowa Park Road near City View Drive where the driver wrecked.

This story is breaking, so stay tuned for updates as information comes in.

