BREAKING: Altus AFB confirms first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Altus Air Force Base confirmed Thursday that an active-duty U.S. Air Force Airman is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a presumptive positive novel coronavirus test.

The Airman contracted COVID-19 after returning from leave in the greater Seattle, Washington, area earlier in the month.

In response, Altus AFB has changed its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to B to reflect the moderate disease threat posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel.