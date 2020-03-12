BREAKING: Altus AFB confirms first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Altus Air Force Base confirmed Thursday that an active-duty U.S. Air Force Airman is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a presumptive positive novel coronavirus test.
The Airman contracted COVID-19 after returning from leave in the greater Seattle, Washington, area earlier in the month.
In response, Altus AFB has changed its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to B to reflect the moderate disease threat posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel.
“Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 on our installation. The health and safety of our Airmen and Families is our top priority. We will continue to work with our inter-agency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander