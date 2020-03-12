Breaking News
MSU extends spring break, will transition to online only classes amid coronavirus concern
Live Now:
Watch Live: The Players Championship’s 12th and 17th holes

BREAKING: Altus AFB confirms first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Altus Air Force Base confirmed Thursday that an active-duty U.S. Air Force Airman is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a presumptive positive novel coronavirus test.

The Airman contracted COVID-19 after returning from leave in the greater Seattle, Washington, area earlier in the month.

Posted by Altus Air Force Base on Thursday, March 12, 2020

In response, Altus AFB has changed its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to B to reflect the moderate disease threat posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel.

“Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 on our installation. The health and safety of our Airmen and Families is our top priority. We will continue to work with our inter-agency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News