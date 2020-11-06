Apparent shooting at High Point Village Apartments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re learning of reports of shots being fired at the High Point Village Apartments.

At 5:41 p.m. Friday evening officers responded to reports of gunshots at the apartment complex in the 5500 block of Professional Drive.

Very little information is available at this time, but reports indicate the possibility of one gunshot victim.

Two witnesses who said they saw the shooting take place told our crew at the scene that they saw three people inside a black Impala when the victim was shot twice. According to these witnesses, the victim got out of the car and ran out and then they saw another person ran after the victim. The two witnesses said the victim was taken to the hospital.

Wichita Falls police have yet to give a statement about the shooting as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information as it becomes available to us.