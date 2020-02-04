BREAKING: Arrest Made; Sisters Killed in A&M Commerce Residence Hall

The ex-boyfriend of one of the two sisters shot and killed inside a East Texas university residence hall Monday has been arrested and is expected to be charged with capital murder, police say.

Texas A&M University-Commerce police said 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith is in custody and is believed to have fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, along with her 19-year-old sister, Deja Matts, and Deja’s 2-year-old son.

University police confirmed the arrest on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, saying witness tips and surveillance video led to the development of a suspect.

A suspect has been arrested on the charge of capital murder in connection with the shootings that occurred on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce this week.



The suspect is 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith. Smith is not a student at A&M-Commerce. He is believed to be the — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 4, 2020

The school confirmed Tuesday that Deja was a freshman at the university and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Neither her sister, Abbaney, or Smith, were enrolled at the school.

According to university police, “the shooting appears to be a targeted, isolated event,” though investigators have not yet revealed a motive in the shooting.

“Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the victims from this week’s tragedy,” the school said in a news release.

All classes, programs, and events on campus were canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Classes are expected to resume Thursday.

Counselors are available in the Halladay Student Services building on campus or by calling 903-886-5145 for anyone who needs assistance.

1:102 Women Killed, Toddler Injured in Shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Chief Bryan Vaughn said Monday that a student at the Pride Rock residence hall called university police at about 10:17 a.m. though he didn’t elaborate on what was reported. Vaughn said officers arrived at the coed freshman dorm and found the bodies of two women and an injured 2-year-old child inside one of the rooms.

NBC 5 reviewed the 911 call on Tuesday and learned a woman called police to report something had gone through her wall. She said she arrived back at her dorm room to find part of the ceiling on her bed, a hole in her wall and a nick on the calendar opposite the hole. She reported that it appeared something had been shot through her wall.

Pride Rock residence hall, which was closed throughout much of the day Monday while the shooting was investigated, was reopened to students at about 10:15 p.m. Monday night.

1:312 Killed, Toddler Injured in Shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce (Raw Video)

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students. The gunman in that shooting has never been found; a man identified as a suspect early on was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

“People are still grieving for that,” said TAMU-Commerce junior Jack Simonek.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is part of the Texas A&M University system and has a student body of about 6,000 undergraduate students and 4,000 graduate students. Commerce is located about 60 miles northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.

To read more click here.