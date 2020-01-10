First responders on the scene of fire at Berend Turf and Tractor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a longtime farm and ranch supply store.

Firefighters were called to Berend Brothers on Seymour Highway at 10 a.m. Friday. The Wichita Falls Police Department is also assisting.

















Berend Turf and Tractor is an animal feed store that has been in business for more than 80 years. There are also locations in Windthorst, Bowie, Olney, and Megargel. In addition to a broad line of retail feed, farm, and ranch products, the company provides bulk dairy feed, bulk fertilizer, fertilizer spreading, bulk and bagged seed, bulk cattle cubes, liquid feed, and even dog grooming at the Wichita Falls location.

