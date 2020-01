WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a longtime farm and ranch supply store.

Firefighters were called to Berend Turf & Tractor on Seymour Highway at 10 a.m. Friday. The Wichita Falls Police Department is also assisting.Berend Turf & Tractor sales outdoor power equipment and is family owned.

















