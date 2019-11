Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke answers a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

EL PASO (KFDX/KJTL) — Beto O’Rourke announced the end of his 2020 presidential campaign on Friday afternoon.

“I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O’Rourke posted on Twitter.

Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

The former Congressmen was one of the 10 remaining candidates in the Democratic race for the 2020 presidential election.