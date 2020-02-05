BREAKING: Car drives into Kansas City Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFDX/KJTL) — Kansas City police arrested at least one person Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.

Police stopped the suspect with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

FOX4 is monitoring the situation very closely.

As of 8:36 a.m., police said there have been no reports of injuries.

Yes — Chiefssssssssss (@PooooStain) February 5, 2020

This is a developing story. Please stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information.