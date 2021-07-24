BREAKING: Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest in Guadalupe Valdez murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team arrested Ramon Rubio, 34, on a warrant for the June 30 murder of Guadalupe Valdez shortly before 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 24.

Rubio was arrested by the WFPD SWAT team during the execution of a search warrant in the 700 block of Barwise Street, according to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper. Rubio was identified as a suspect by detectives thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip they received on July 14.

Eipper said Rubio will be charged with the murder warrant with a bond of $1 million as well as an additional felony arrest warrant for the offense of Assault/Family Violence – Choking with a bond of $150,000.

Please call the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 if you have information that could help in the investigation and prosecution of these cases against Ramon Rubio.

This is an ongoing investigation.