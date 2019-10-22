Breaking: Dennis Bonnen won’t seek re-election as state rep or as speaker

AUSTIN, Texas — Speaker Dennis Bonnen has released the following statement:

“Since Friday, I have had numerous conversations with Members who care deeply about the Texas House, and I respect the manner in which they have handled this entire situation. After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House. I care deeply about this body and the work we have accomplished over the years, namely, the outstanding success we achieved in the 86th Legislature. My below colleagues have made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on, and I thank them for the respectful and thoughtful way in which they have convinced me to do so.”

C Bell

K Bell

G Bonnen

Buckley

Button

Cain

Capriglione

Craddick

Cyrier

Frank

Geren

Goldman

Harless

Harris

Hefner

Holland

Hunter

K King

Klick

Landgraf

Lang

Leach

Leman

Lozano

Metcalf

Middleton

Miller

Morrison

Murphy

Oliverson

Patterson

Paul

Phelan

Sanford

Shaheen

Sheffield

Smith

Springer

Swanson

E Thompson

White

Wilson

Zedler