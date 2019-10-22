Breaking: Dennis Bonnen won’t seek re-election as state rep or as speaker

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Dennis Bonnen

AUSTIN, Texas — Speaker Dennis Bonnen has released the following statement:
“Since Friday, I have had numerous conversations with Members who care deeply about the Texas House, and I respect the manner in which they have handled this entire situation. After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House. I care deeply about this body and the work we have accomplished over the years, namely, the outstanding success we achieved in the 86th Legislature. My below colleagues have made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on, and I thank them for the respectful and thoughtful way in which they have convinced me to do so.”

  • C Bell
  • K Bell
  • G Bonnen
  • Buckley
  • Button
  • Cain
  • Capriglione
  • Craddick
  • Cyrier
  • Frank
  • Geren
  • Goldman
  • Harless
  • Harris
  • Hefner 
  • Holland
  • Hunter
  • K King
  • Klick
  • Landgraf
  • Lang
  • Leach
  • Leman
  • Lozano
  • Metcalf
  • Middleton 
  • Miller
  • Morrison
  • Murphy
  • Oliverson
  • Patterson
  • Paul
  • Phelan
  • Sanford
  • Shaheen
  • Sheffield 
  • Smith
  • Springer
  • Swanson
  • E Thompson
  • White
  • Wilson
  • Zedler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

"They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled ""They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."

Popeye's chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeye's chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume"

Nintendo releases new "ring fit adventure" game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nintendo releases new "ring fit adventure" game"

Clay county speed limit changes Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay county speed limit changes Tuesday"

Experts say a child's first visit to an orthodontist should come at age 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts say a child's first visit to an orthodontist should come at age 7"

New medication offers postpartum depression relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medication offers postpartum depression relief"

Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players"

Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone"

Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes"

What The Tech: new Facebook design

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new Facebook design"

Vacant home of James Staley vandalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacant home of James Staley vandalized"