Breaking down how safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Questions, theories and concerns continue to circulate surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the first four United Regional staffers to get the vaccine answered some of those questions.

Some may remember FNP-C of Infectious Diseases Rachel Reitan from when vaccinations first arrived at United Regional.

“It’s exciting and emotional,” Reitan said on Dec. 18, 2020, after receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

She held back tears of relief when she got that first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and now she’s an advocate, like most other healthcare workers, for the vaccine.

“We’ve been dealing with this for a year and the vaccination is really the only way to get out of this without losing more lives,” Reitan said. “What we wanna do is try to explain in the most simplest way possible that it is safe and it is effective.”

She said it’s safe because it went through what any other vaccine trial goes through with three phases and thousands of participants and she said it’s effective because of its efficacy rate.

“It’s almost unheard of to have this efficacy rate of about 95%,” Reitan said.

The severe allergic reaction rate so far for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 10 to 20 to every 100 million. To put that in perspective, it’s 10 to one million for the flu shot.

“You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine, it is common to have symptoms from the vaccine that for example fatigue, body aches, maybe a low-grade fever, 24 to 48 hours after the vaccine,” Reitan said. “That’s actually good, that’s what we call ‘take’ that means that your immune system is being activated and you’re getting a robust response.”

Reitan emphasizes the difference in the COVID-19 vaccine versus others. It’s not a live virus vaccine, meaning someone who gets the shot is not going to catch COVID-19 from it.

“When your immune system sees it, and it’s not the virus it’s just basically a mapping of the virus, it sees it, it says ‘hey guys look what I found’ communicates to it,” Reitan said. “It’s destroyed pretty much right away when it gets into your body.”

Reitan said if you’ve had the virus, immunity is determined by the severity of the disease so those who survived COVID-19 should certainly get the vaccine at some point.

Mild cases may not have as robust of an immunity as someone with a severe case. She said though the mild cases are still very much concerning.

“It’s really important to see the effects of even these mild cases, we are seeing about one out of three people that have symptomatic COVID, even mild, that they’re having these long-lasting chronic conditions,” Reitan said. “For example, chronic fatigue we’re having patients that are having like these racing heartbeats and even blood clots.”

While the vaccine is promising for the road back to normal, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands often.

Reitan is confident though, we will get through this with a strong push of vaccinations.

“It’s a way to protect yourself, it’s a way to protect your family and it’s a way to get back to hugging, it’s a way to get back to dinners, a way to get back to family gatherings and I can’t wait,” Reitan said.

“So I just hope the community is on board cause that’s the fastest way that we can get back to normal.”

Reitan said they hope to have vaccinations to the general population by March or April.

If someone is on the fence about getting the vaccine, she suggested talking to your healthcare provider especially if you have a history with reactions to vaccinations.