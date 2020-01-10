One dead, one injured in Archer Co. fatality

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Emergency rescuers are on the scene of an apparent head-on collision in Archer County Thursday afternoon.

Officials were called out to the scene about 5:20 p.m. on Highway 16 near Fullerton Road.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Dan Buesing said one person has died and another is injured.

One of the vehicles was a white Chevy truck that appeared to veer off the road.

DPS, Archer County Sheriff’s Office and TxDOT officials also responded to the wreck.

