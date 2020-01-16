BREAKING: Fire fighters battle blaze at local church

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m. — Fire fighters have contained the blaze and are currently working to ensure all potential hotspots are extinguished as well.

According to the assistant chief of the Wichita Falls Fire Department, Donald Hughes, fire fighters were unable to get into the building when they arrived on scene due to heavy flames.

One fire fighter suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

“We tried to make entry, our guys couldn’t make it very far inside. Large amount of fire in the main part of the building… We pretty much went into a defensive posture then, just making sure to keep our guys safe and eventually we were able to put the fire out,” said Hughes.

WFFD was able to get the fire under control in 30 to 40 minutes.

The building was the original home of New Jerusalem Baptist Church. It is located on the corner of Borton Street and Amber Lane and was originally constructed in the 1980’s.

Approximately 25 years later, New Jerusalem Baptist Church built its current building next door on Borton Street.

According to congregation members, the building is an annex of New Jerusalem Baptist Church

Angus Thomson, the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, said the building is used for community outreach programs, including food and supply distribution, air conditioning and fan distribution, and a way to meet several other community needs.

The extent of the damage to the building and the contents inside is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

