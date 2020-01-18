BREAKING: First responders rescue person pinned in ditch off Midwestern Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First responders are on scene after they rescued a person pinned in a ditch off Midwestern Parkway and Cedar Elm Lane after a truck flipped Saturday morning.

Officials responded to the call just before 10:15 a.m. Saturday for a pin-in/injury accident.

Wichita Falls Fire Department official Randall Reel said it was a full rescue response and said AMR drove the driver to United Regional.

Wichita Falls first responders freed the driver from the truck with the jaws of life and said the driver is coherent and conscious.

Officials said the driver was on Midwestern Parkway headed towards Taft Boulevard and hit the guardrail then a fence and flipped into the ditch upside down.