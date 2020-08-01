UPDATE: WFPD investigates homicide near WF apartment complex

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are searching for a man’s killer after he was gunned down in the 1200 block of Austin Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

First responders quickly learned there was nothing they could do to save the victim.

When first responders answered a 911 call that someone had been shot in the area of Plantation Apartments, they found a man lying in a vacant lot by the house next door.

This is what fourth-grader Keymardricc told his mother he heard while playing inside nearby.

“I was in the house, and all I heard was two gunshots,” Keymardricc said. “They sounded like fireworks.”

Police and fire units quickly responded, and then an ambulance crew with a stretcher, but it was too late.

“There is a 62-year-old white male with a suspected gunshot wound that has been deceased,” WFPD Sgt. Brian Sheehan said. “We’re not going to release the name pending notification of next of kin. Cis has been notified. The investigation will be ongoing. We’re treating this as a homicide as of right now.”

While officials continue to work to gather information, those in the neighborhood said the situation is painful.

“I feel bad, and I feel bad if somebody got shot,” Keymardricc said. “I feel bad.”

After medical crews left the scene knowing there was nothing more they could do, Crime Scene Investigators worked through the night in hopes of finding a motive, and the man’s killer.

Sheehan said police are speaking with at least one person of interest.

