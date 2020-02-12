Jury finds Wichita Falls man guilty of multiple sex crimes against child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury in the 89th District Court of Wichita Falls has found a man guilty of multiple sex crimes against a young child after just over 30 minutes of deliberation.

Christopher Wayne Morriss, 39, was found guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Morriss now faces up to life in prison. His sentence will be determined at a later date.

In 2017, Morriss was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old and two counts of indecency with a child, in addition to a sealed indictment for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Morriss was found guilty on the sealed indictment of continuous sexual abuse and on one count of indecency with a child, which eliminated the four other counts.

The incidents occurred when the victim was between the ages of six and ten years old, between 2013 and 2017.

According to authorities, the victim said Morriss told her he would kill her if she told anyone about the assaults.

In closing arguments, the prosecuting attorney told jurors some instances of assault happened on a camping trip, others in a laundry room.

Morriss’ defense attorney argued that the victim kept getting her stories mixed up, and there was no conclusive medical evidence of injury.

The prosecutor rebutted that there is no such evidence in 80% or more of assault cases similar to this one.

Police said information given at the hospital and by the victim’s sister backed up the victim’s allegation of repeated assaults.