Man arrested for tampering with evidence connected to WF’s first homicide of 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for tampering with evidence regarding a murder earlier this week.

Coy Lee Davenport, 46, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday and is charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The body of 65-year-old Wichita Falls resident Carolyn High was found in her driveway on Cumberland Avenue on Sunday. More information on that can be found here.

According to the arrest affidavit, High’s daughter, Tonya Florida called 911 to report she had found her mother unresponsive in her driveway.

The first officer on the scene said High appeared to be dead, lying on her back. There was blood on the ground and a shell casing nearby.

The officer said Florida told him her mother had gone out the night before and that she always kept her purse in the trunk of the car, which was open and the purse was missing.

According to authorities, a confidential informant contacted the organized crime unit just after midnight on Tuesday.

The informant said a man named Coy could be found in the 2300 block of 10th Street, and that he had the missing purse and High’s credit cards.

According to police, two narcotics officer began driving the area when they saw a white male with a bag. They said they saw him start a fire next to the sidewalk and they quickly put it out.

Police said they found High’s missing purse as well as charred remains of cards and papers with High’s name on them.

Police then took Coy to the police station and read him his rights.

According to authorities, Coy waived his rights and confessed that he knew the purse belonged to the woman who was murdered and that he started the fire to destroy the evidence.

Wichita Falls Crimes Against Persons unit is asking anyone who lives in the area of Cumberland Avenue who may have any video cameras on their property to contact police if they have any footage from Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.