Multiple agencies respond to grass fire off Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies respond to a grass fire near Bridwell Road and Old Iowa Park Road Saturday afternoon.

According to a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office official, it was a controlled burn that the wind picked up and caused it spread.

The fire started at 2 p.m. and took about an hour to contain.

No people, structures or animals were harmed, and only brush burned in the fire.

Officials from the Department of Public Safety, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls West Volunteer Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and Iowa Park Fire Department responded to the fire.