Woman, pet die in 9th Street house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters and investigators are at the scene of a fatal house fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3100 block of 9th Street just after 3 p.m. east of Beverly Drive where light smoke was seen coming from around the roof.

Officials found a woman’s body in the front of the house with five animals.

While one of the animals died in the fire, the other four animals were rescued from the house.

