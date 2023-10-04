WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fourteen years after opening up alongside Midwestern State University’s beautiful Wellness Center, big changes could be coming to how the university’s Vinson Health Center offers services to students.

According to a source from within the center, because of apparent financial concerns, the physician-led health center has become a budget item that could be in jeopardy.

On Wednesday night, October 4, 2023, Julie Gaynor with MSU’s Public Information Office told us that students these days are accessing healthcare differently than they used to and that employees in Vinson have been made aware that MSU is going through a process right now.

Gaynor said MSU is issuing a “request for proposal” for ideas on how to better utilize the center’s services.

Seven years ago, the Vinson Health Center became accredited, making MSU among only 15 percent of United States schools to have that title.

Two years ago, MSU Texas officially became a part of the Texas Tech University System.