WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A student at Rider High School has been arrested after a search by a campus police officer revealed he was carrying a gun.

In a series of tweets, the official Rider High School twitter account released the following information:

Rider High School had an unfortunate incident that occurred this morning on campus. While performing a search of one of our students, a campus officer discovered a gun on the student. The student was immediately arrested and will remain in the custody of local law enforcement.(1) — Rider High School (@RiderRaiders) January 13, 2020

Therefore, we want to communicate these issues with you as soon as we have the information. Should you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the school. (3) — Rider High School (@RiderRaiders) January 13, 2020

