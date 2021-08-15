BREAKING: Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — In a Facebook post Sunday night, Wichita Falls Independent School District officials announced a suspect has been identified in the numerous bomb threats to the campuses last week.

Multiple threats were made to five WFISD campuses between Thursday and Friday during the school day

The WFISD thanks its students and community members for the numerous tips that led to this identification in the post.

The suspect is not a local resident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.