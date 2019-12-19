BREAKING: Two dead in early morning Lawton shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting outside of a Family Dollar in Lawton that occurred early Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lee Street.

According to Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officers arrived on the scene and discovered two victims, one male, and one female, who have yet to be identified. Both were reported dead at the scene

Multiple witnesses were taken to the station for questioning, Jenkins said.

