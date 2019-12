KIOWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: DEC. 7, 2019

According to OHP, U.S. Highway 183 in Kiowa County is back open.

There’s no word on the fatality accident at this time, continue to stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

According to OHP, U.S. Highway 183 in Kiowa County is currently closed due to a fatality accident.

The accident occurred on Saturday at around 7 p.m. in Mountain Park. We will update you when it is back open.