BREAKING: WFPD asks for public information after finding body in driveway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are asking the public for information in a suspicious death investigation after finding a woman’s body in a driveway on Cumberland Avenue Sunday afternoon.

WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes said officers responded to a call just before 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Hughes said when officers arrived they saw a white woman lying in the driveway across from Jarratt Park.

Crimes Against Persons Unit, as well as the Justice of the Peace, were called to the scene.

Hughes said the body will be sent off to Dallas for an autopsy and the results will be released in a few days.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim yet.

Hughes asks the public to call Crime Stoppers with any information on this or any other crimes. Call 940-322-9888 with any information.

