BREAKING: WFPD on scene of Kemp, Kell for rollover

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are on scene of a rollover underneath the overpass at the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Kell East.

Officials responded to the call about 8:55 p.m. Thursday.

A WFPD sergeant said the driver of a red Sudan turned in front of a Kia Soul northbound on Kemp before striking the car, flipping onto the top then sliding 100 feet beneath the overpass.

About nine units were on scene and including WFPD, Wichita Falls Fire Department and an ambulance.

The sergeant said there were no injuries reported from the collision.

Officers are diverting traffic from the area and advise people to avoid the area.