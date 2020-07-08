BREAKING: WFPD search for suspects in Covington Street shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers are searching for suspects in a shooting in the 1100 block of Covington Street Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a high priority gunshots call about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Covington Street, Duty Lane and Clovis Drive.

According to officers on scene, a suspect drove up to a house in the 1100 block of Covington Street and began shooting.

Officers said a person at the house began shooting back at the suspect before the suspect fled the scene.

Police officers said the victim then fled the scene as well, and officials are looking for both the suspect and the victim in this shooting.

Another house in the area was also shot during the incident, but no injuries are reported at this time.

This story is developing, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.