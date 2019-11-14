BREAKING: Yajaria Garcia murder suspect posts bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls man who is charged with the murder of Yajaira Garcia has bond and is out of jail Thursday night, according to a source.

Joshua Cook, 20, was charged with murder of Wichita Falls High School senior Yajaira Garcia on Nov. 3, 2018.

Cook’s bond was lowered to $300,000 from $750,000 on July 12, 2019, after it was raised from $100,000.

Cook hired long-term defense attorney Michael F. Payne Thursday, the same day that he posted bond.

Community members honored Garcia at the Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life event in downtown Wichita Falls the weekend of the anniversary of the death.

A family friend of the Garcias said her parents are “extremely upset about the news.”

They said Garcia’s mother said she “feels that there is not justice” for her daughter.

Cook’s trial date is set for Feb. 3, 2020.