1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Breast cancer survivor of 42 years stresses importance of seeing a doctor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ernestine Davis is a breast cancer survivor of 42 years.

She said she found out she had breast cancer when she got a physical to renew her beauty shop license back then. Her cancerous tumor was removed in surgery and has never returned.

For the last 30 years or so, Davis has volunteered and worked for Wells Funeral Home. She acknowledged its hard meeting with families whose loved one died from breast cancer, which is why she encourages women and men to see a doctor annually or whenever they experience a change in health.

“I don’t know where I’d be today if I hadn’t had to renew my beauty shop license. I might not have been here,” Davis said.

While Davis’s doctor caught it in time, there are many others who aren’t as fortunate. But Race for the Cure Executive Director Mary Frances Hoover pointed out it’s not just about a race or walk.

“At the core, this event is a fundraiser. We want to raise as much money as we can so that we can help as many people as we can. Because, it’s not just about the race; the race is what allows us to do all the good work that we do,” said Hoover.

75% of money raised will stay local and the remaining 25% will help fund national research. Hoover said the goal is to bring in between $75,000 to $100,000.

To make a donation or learn more, click here.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"

Brite Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brite Ranch"

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News