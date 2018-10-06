Breast cancer survivor of 42 years stresses importance of seeing a doctor

Ernestine Davis is a breast cancer survivor of 42 years.

She said she found out she had breast cancer when she got a physical to renew her beauty shop license back then. Her cancerous tumor was removed in surgery and has never returned.

For the last 30 years or so, Davis has volunteered and worked for Wells Funeral Home. She acknowledged its hard meeting with families whose loved one died from breast cancer, which is why she encourages women and men to see a doctor annually or whenever they experience a change in health.

“I don’t know where I’d be today if I hadn’t had to renew my beauty shop license. I might not have been here,” Davis said.

While Davis’s doctor caught it in time, there are many others who aren’t as fortunate. But Race for the Cure Executive Director Mary Frances Hoover pointed out it’s not just about a race or walk.

“At the core, this event is a fundraiser. We want to raise as much money as we can so that we can help as many people as we can. Because, it’s not just about the race; the race is what allows us to do all the good work that we do,” said Hoover.

75% of money raised will stay local and the remaining 25% will help fund national research. Hoover said the goal is to bring in between $75,000 to $100,000.

To make a donation or learn more, click here.

