Breastfeeding moms and moms-to-be learn importance of National Breastfeeding Month during celebration event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — August is National Breastfeeding Month and to help new moms and expecting mothers, two local organizations held a celebration to share the importance of breastfeeding.

The annual breastfeeding celebration was hosted by the WIC-Wichita Falls and the North Texas Area Breastfeeding Coalition.

Families that attended learned about breastfeeding tips, car seat safety, and much more.

This year’s theme was “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility,” which helps ensure moms have the support they need to meet their breastfeeding goals.

“All of the people that are at the event are dedicated to educating the public on the importance of breastfeeding and also supporting people that do breastfeed.” Director of Women and Infants and Children Program Janice Piper said.

When it comes to breastfeeding, Piper shared why it is so important, “one of the most important things is the bonding experience.”

WIC-Wichita Falls supports moms every step of the way by helping them achieve their goals of raising happy and healthy babies. They also have resources to help pregnant moms be ready for the exciting day when their baby is born, and lactation consultants available to help overcome breastfeeding challenges.

To learn more information about the WIC-Wichita Falls and the services they offer, you can call them at 940-761-7815 or visit the Texas WIC website.