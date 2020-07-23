Brenham ISD names Tylor Chaplin as superintendent lone finalist

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving as the Superintendent of Burkburnett Independent School District for more than four years, Tylor Chaplin is ready to start his new journey.

Chaplin has been named the lone finalist for the same position in Brenham ISD.

He said during his time working in Burkburnett, he had the privilege of working with amazing people and a school board that paved the way for student success.

Both Chaplin and his wife are trying to get closer to their daughters who live in the Brenham area.

Chaplin’s last day will be Aug. 31 and his successor is still to be determined.