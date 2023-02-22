Former Wichita County Sheriff’s deputy Brett Brasher’s mugshot from an arrest in January 2023 (Wichita County Jail)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office facing a total of 13 charges related to alleged sexual misconduct against inmates won’t serve any time in jail after reaching a plea deal on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Brett Alan Brasher, 51, of Wichita Falls, entered a plea of guilty on Wednesday morning to two counts of violating the civil rights of a person in custody, one count of solicitation of prostitution of an inmate, and four counts of official oppression.

Brasher was sentenced to five years of probation on the two civil rights violations and two years of probation on the other five charges. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the six other charges against Brasher as a part of the plea bargain.

Brasher was facing a total of 13 charges:

A jury trial for the charges against Brasher was set to get underway on Monday, February 27, 2023, but the plea came on Wednesday morning ahead of a scheduled pre-trial hearing in the 30th District Court.

The alleged sexual misconduct took place between August 25, 2021, and October 29, 2021. Five female inmates are listed in the indictment as victims, and prosecutors planned to call them and possibly other inmates to testify.

However, according to court documents, it appears some witnesses did not wish to cooperate, and some video of an alleged incident had been lost.

One inmate told authorities a local bondsman was also involved in soliciting inmates for sexual acts.

An initial plea bargain was offered in March 2022 by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, but that offer was declined by Brasher’s attorney.

Other counts listed in the indictment alleged Brasher forced inmates to submit to sexual harassment by threatening to withhold privileges, such as phone use, television, and commissary.

