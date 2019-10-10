Brewery officials discuss concerns if brewery tax cut sours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Last year, the craft beer industry contributed nearly $79 billion to the US economy, but breweries across the country are now concerned federal tax breaks they’ve received over the last two years will be no more if Congress doesn’t extend them.

The owners of Nocona Beer and Brewery are hoping Congress doesn’t let the tax cut expire at the end of the year because it gives brewers a $3.50 tax break per barrel.

They said it has done wonders for Nocona Brewery allowing them to save money to be put back into their business.

In 2017, Nocona Beer and Brewery owner Ken Kolmeyer raised a glass to the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which lowered the federal excise tax on brewers who make less than 2 million barrels of beer each year.

“The impact on craft brewerys on this although important. Doubling it is going to create a nightmare for everybody our margins are slim to nothing as it is,” Kolmeyer said.

Officials with the beer institute said it also helped the industry grow substantially over the last two years.

“Allowed them to spend the money innovating in their brewery, rehabbing their physical plants, building out their physical plant,” Beer Institute official Jim McGreevy said.

“It adds jobs and visibility for smaller communities and amazingly this becomes a focus-point and attracts more and more people not just from Nocona and not just from working but as a destination,” Kolmeyer said.

With the nationwide tax credit set to expire to December, Kolmeyer is already changing some of the ways he does businesses, just in case.
He believes if many other breweries don’t find ways to adjust—many more will go bankrupt.

“We are really the only brewery in the state that has done that where the owner of the recipes doesn’t have anything to do with the alcohol and he gets paid a small percentage of our gross sales,” Kolmeyer said.

In the meantime, Kolmeyer is watching closely to our nation’s Capitol hoping Congress will act before the taps run dry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions."

Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank."

Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide"

Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week."

Tray’vean Jones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tray’vean Jones"

SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn

Thumbnail for the video titled "SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn"

An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross.

Thumbnail for the video titled "An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross."

CFA employee Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFA employee Virginia"

PlayStation 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation 5"

Uber Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Pets"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19"

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News