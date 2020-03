WILBARGER (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s Homepage has now confirmed that after all ballots were counted, Brian Fritze has officially been elected as the next Sheriff of Wilbarger County.

It was a very close race against incumbent Bill Price.

Before mail-in and military ballots had been counted Brian Fritze had just 6 more votes than incumbent Bill Price.

The final ballot numbers were 1188 votes for Brian Fritze and 1181 votes for Bill Price.