Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen temporarily closed after two employees test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen announced Wednesday the temporary closure of their location after two team members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen page, the employees who tested positive also had close contact with two other individuals who are now self quarantined, those individuals have not tested positive nor are they showing symptoms.

According to the post, four team members socialized together outside of Bricktown and were in close proximity for an extended period of time,

See the full post from Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen’s official Facebook page below: