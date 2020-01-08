Bridal Market vendors highlight wedding must-haves for brides-to-be

Gowns, venues, photographers and caterers are just some of the key things on every bride-to-be’s to-do-list when preparing for the big day.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gowns, venues, photographers and caterers are just some of the key things on every bride-to-be’s to-do-list when preparing for the big day.

For many ladies, this can be overwhelming and that is why the annual one-stop-shop for everything weddings is highly anticipated.

Isn’t She Lovely Wedding Boutique owner Dottie Hoover has been in the bridal industry for about 10 years and said being in this monumental moment in a lady’s life is a passion of hers.

“I got from a size two up to a size 30, beautifully unique gowns. I don’t believe brides ought to be cookie cutters,” Hoover said.

As the one-stop-shop for everything weddings gets closer, Hoover said there are quite a few perks of shopping for the gown locally.

“You get to know the person you’re working with, you’re not just a number that walks in the store,” Hoover said.

Many women have dreamt about this very moment since their childhood, and that the perfect gown is just one step away from making that dream a reality, but the gown is just one battle to be fought.

Emily’s Events owner Emily Collier said it was her own wedding that awoke her love for this industry.

“I just remember that overwhelming feeling that I had and so I picture that for every bride, every time they walk down the aisle,” Collier said.

Collier said getting to know the bride and groom-to-be are the driving factors in planning their special day.

“I just visit with them a bit about their relationship and how long they’ve been engaged or how long they’ve been dating and then we start discussing what their vision is for the wedding,” Collier said.

“You’ll end up finding that it gives you goosebumps or you have a family member goes that’s exactly how I dreamed you to be, or you start to get a little emotional about it or mom starts to break down,” Hoover said.

While planning the big day can be stressful, taking in the little moments makes it all worthwhile.

