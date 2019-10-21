‘Bro! We’re in the tornado!’ Man records scary video from inside Dallas-area twister

Local News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — A North Texas man is safe after recording video of a tornado hitting his home Sunday night.

A friend of Aamer Alasaad says he shot the video in Richardson, Texas after his home’s roof caved in. The same storms left a trail of damage across North Texas.

Alasaad is actually at what appears to be a door to a patio. The wind is tossing around blinds, you can see debris getting thrown around and hear Alasaad yelling, “Bro, we’re in the tornado!”

On Twitter, Alasaad later called it a “very insane experience” and that he went outside because he had to get a closer look.

It should also go without saying that this is extremely dangerous and you should not venture outside during a tornado.

https://twitter.com/jennifer_atm/status/1186132832558731265

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

State Trooper By Day, King By Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Trooper By Day, King By Night"

Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman"

TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign"

Burkburnett smoking ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett smoking ordinances"

Tornado touches down in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Dallas"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19"

Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money"

Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money"

Early voting begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting begins"

Gilbert Ave Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gilbert Ave Shooting"

Father, coach bring awareness to dangers of reckless driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father, coach bring awareness to dangers of reckless driving"

Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News