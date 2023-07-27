WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Texas Broadband Development Office (within the Comptroller of Public Accounts Office) will be hosting a public meeting on Thursday, August 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

The BDO is in the process of developing the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan. The plan will serve as a roadmap for achieving reliable and affordable broadband access, high-quality device access,

digital skills training, and cybersecurity awareness.

The public is encouraged to register for the event here

