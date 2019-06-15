Broken Tap celebrates fifth anniversary with downtown festival

One downtown business is celebrating their fifth anniversary with a festival downtown for all ages.

Broken Tap opened its doors five years ago, and the staff wanted to do something special to celebrate with the customers who helped them make it this far.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” owner Stacy Hawkins said. “Five years. It’s fantastic. We are super excited and we wanted to show appreciation for the customers for supporting us for the last five years. We are super excited and super grateful.”

“Especially in this industry,” manager Derrik Whitney said. “It’s cool to see every one come together to celebrate what is Wichita Falls, where it all started.”

In its five years, Broken Tap has seen a lot of change.

“It was so quiet when we first started and now with all the businesses, especially the Art Walk and all the different festivities,” Hawkins said. “People walking around downtown and being able to go business to business. It’s fantastic.”

All the events like tap fest show everyone more of what downtown has to offer.

“It celebrates the local businesses,” Whitney said. “A lot of people don’t know what’s down here we’ve got Gypsy, we’ve got Ramble, we’ve got all these great local businesses. It gives people a chance to see that. To know what’s down here. We’ve got bars. We’ve got restaurants, clothing stores. There is something for everything. Everybody is invited.”

Tap Fest may not become a yearly event, but Broken Tap will continue to welcome customers for years to come.