Brook Ave. to close Monday for repairs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the city of Wichita Falls, The Sewer Rehabilitation Division will be performing a scheduled sewer line repair on Brook Avenue, between Dayton Avenue and Ardath Avenue.

The routine repair will begin Monday, November 2, at 8 a.m.

Once the repair work is completed on the sewer line, the roads will remain closed as the street repair will then begin.

Once both projects have been completed, the roads will be re-opened for use.



There will still be access available to the businesses located on the west side of Brooke Ave. while

the work is being performed.

This repair will require the closure of both the north and southbound lanes of Brook Ave.



Southbound traffic on Brook will divert west on Dayton to Deerwood, and then east back to

Brook along Ardath.

Northbound traffic on Brook will divert east on Ardath to Marshall, and then west back to

Brook on Dayton.